Late President Atta-Mills’ maternal family demand autopsy report

Accra, Jan. 14, GNA- Nana Enyinfua III, Kyedomhemaa of Ekumfi Asaman, has pleaded with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to help the family to obtain the autopsy report for President John Evans Atta-Mills’ death in 2012.

She claimed that Prof. Atta-Mills’ maternal family had yet to ascertain what led to his death in 2012.

“Since I assumed office as Obaahemaa, I have not seen any autopsy report. If they ask me what led to his demise, I don’t know whether the doctor said he had a fractured leg, fractured neck or drank something, that one I cannot tell.

“I stand in for all my family members, we are pleading with you and your government to help the family to get the autopsy report so that in future it will be a guide for the unborn children in the family.

“We plead that before you finish your term, please help the family to get hold of it and file it,” she said when she led a delegation from the Oduma Clan of Ekumfi to call on the President at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The delegation was at the Jubilee House to thank the President for rehabilitating the Asomdwe Park, the final resting place of Prof. Atta-Mills, who was the third president of the Fourth Republic.

Nana Enyinfua, who is the head of the Prof. Atta-Mills’ maternal family, commended President Akufo-Addo for refurbishing the Asomdwe Park.

She asked the President to consider carrying out a memorial project in the late President’s hometown of Otuam.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, wondered why Prof. Attah-Mills’ maternal family hadn’t received an autopsy report following his death in 2012.

He stated that Nana Enyinfua’s request was legitimate, and that any autopsy results should be made public.

The President said that Prof Atta-Mills was his friend and that he would look into the request for a memorial project at his maternal hometown in Otuam.

“The year has only started, we will see what can be done,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo, following a personal appeal from Koku Anyidoho, founder of the Atta-Mills Institute, refurbished Asomdwee Park to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Prof. Atta-Mills’ death.

The memorial park had been overtaken by weeds, drug dealers, and abandoned mentally ill persons.

