Krachi West MP take steps to end water crisis in constituency

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Jan. 17, GNA- Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Krachi West Constituency of the Oti Region, has adopted policies to end the acute water problems in the constituency.

She has drilled over 40 mechanised-boreholes and pledged her commitment to ensure that the constituency achieved enough water coverage by the end of her tenure as MP.

Ms Ntoso, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that access to drinking water was not only a necessity but a basic human right that no Ghanaian especially her constituents should have not been denied by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government.

The MP assured her humanely possibility to ensure that every community in the Krachi West constituency accessed potable drinking water.

On some projects the legislature had undertaken since 2020, she said most communities in her constituency had benefited from basic school pavilions.

Again, she provided several health posts including nurses’ quarters at deprived areas for health delivery.

The affable lawmaker expressed worry on the pile up of road projects, left unattended in the area by the government, saying that it was affecting smooth transportation.

She reiterated that the Municipal in general had poor road network therefore called for the need to reshape most of the feeder roads located in the Municipality.

They have already brought the issue to the attention of the floor of parliament and have assured collaboration with the relevant institutions to improve the bad roads in the area.

