Konkomba Students Union calls for sustainable peace to enhance development 

Jimbale (NE/R), Jan 6, GNA – Konkomba Students Union has held its general meeting with a call on all stakeholders to consolidate the peace in the area for sustainable development.

Mr Jeln Prince Bilaala, President of the Gbintiri Chapter of KONSU, who made the call, said violence recorded, especially in the Chereponi District of the North East Region, was making it difficult for investors, philanthropists and NGOs to invest in the area.

This year’s general meeting was held at Jimbale in the Yunyoo-Nasuan District of the region under the theme: “Filling Educational Gaps in Kikpunkpaang: The Role of KONSU and Stakeholders.”

It was attended by students, opinion leaders, amongst other relevant stakeholders within the Chapter to socialise and strategise to strengthen the Union.

Mr Bilaala reiterated KONSU’s commitment to championing the overall development of the Konkomba ethnic group, adding peace was a crucial tool to attaining their objectives.

He said, “For the developmental gaps in our communities to be eliminated, stakeholders must prioritise holistic education beginning from the basic to the higher level.”

Dr Ben Jabik, Senior Lecturer, National College of Defence Studies, Burma Camp, Accra, reiterated the importance of peaceful coexistence, saying it was the surest way for community development.

He advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used as agents of violence.

Mr James Adongo Wajak, an educationist, said education was pivotal to addressing poverty, violence and other forms of abuse, urging stakeholders to work towards minimising illiteracy in the area.

Mr Oscar Liwal, Member of Parliament for Yunyoo Constituency, urged the youth to take advantage of the numerous opportunities, including the Free Senior High School initiative being created by the government to achieve their goals and aspirations.

Mr Liwal donated an amount of GHc2,500 to the Union to support its operations.

Ubor Binguab Paul Yaw, Chief of Jimbale commended the leadership of KONSU for organising the event and urged them to work in unity for the betterment of Kikpunkpaang.

