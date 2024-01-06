Jehovah’s Witnesses open new translation office in Kumasi 

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, Jan. 6, GNA – Jehovah’s Witnesses is set to inaugurate a new office building dedicated to Twi and Ghanaian Sign Language translation in Kumasi.

Located at Atasomanso, the facility’s purpose is to overcome language barriers by providing people with educational and Bible-based publications in Twi and Ghanaian Sign Language.

“This initiative of translating free publications benefits the entire area because it allows for information to be available in Twi and Ghanaian Sign Language,” a press release signed by Dr. Kwame Antwi Oduro, the Regional Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses stated.

The release which was copied to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, said the initiative would contribute to the development and education of Twi speakers, as well as aiding in the preservation of the language.

This will go a long way to strengthen family ties, and also build up individuals morally as they learn ethical values and daily principles from the Bible and other Bible-based publications.

The Ashanti Region is home to a large section of Twi speakers in Ghana.

Additionally, there are other Twi speakers as well in several parts of the country and abroad who will also benefit from the initiative.

More than 153,000 of the about 8.6 million Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world reside in Ghana.

Since 1950, the challenging work of Twi language translation has been carried out by an accomplished group of local volunteers – mostly all native speakers to ensure the highest quality translation possible.

“Another milestone in our translation work is the Ghanaian Sign Language, which began in the year 2012 and has proved useful in educating the deaf people in the country,” the release pointed out.

It said unlike automatic translation software, the translators took into consideration all the nuanced aspects of the culture to achieve a clear and natural translation.

So far, the team has completed the translation of many printed, digital, and video publications that can be downloaded, at no cost, from Jehovah’s Witnesses official website jw.org.

The new 1800-square-meter facility supports the activities of 67 translators, allowing for greater collaboration and providing translators with the resources they need in a centralized location.

