GWR breaking attempts prove citizens’ quest to portray worthy country — Chief of Staff 

Tamale, Jan 6, GNA – Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, has said attempts by the citizenry to break and set Guinness World Record (GWR) in diverse spheres is a proof of their quest to show off a worthy country.

She said attempts by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and Failatu Abdul-Razak to break the longest singing and cooking records by an individual were indicative of citizens’ determination to exhibit their abilities to market the country.

Madam Osei-Opare said this when she visited Failatu Abdul-Razak in Tamale to show the government’s support for her efforts in her cook-a-thon journey.

She donated Gh¢20,000.00 cash as well as food items to support Failatu’s cook-a-thon attempt.

The Chief of Staff was accompanied by Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, Mr Sule Salifu, Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive and some Executive Officers of the New Patriotic Party.

Madam Osei-Opare extended the President’s pleasantries to Failatu, saying projecting Ghana through an event to break a world record gladdened the Presidency.

She encouraged Failatu to make the country proud and called on all to cheer her on to empower her set a new record.

