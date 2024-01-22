‘Kete’ Weaver gets 8 years in jail for sodomy, defilement 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Jan. 22, GNA- Christian Abor, a 34 -year-old ‘Kete’ (locally woven cloth) Weaver at Akatsi Deti New Town in the Akatsi South Municipality, has been jailed for eight years in hard labour by a Sogakope Circuit Court for defiling a seven-year-old class one pupil.

The convict, during his appearance at the Sogakope Circuit Court, pleaded not guilty to the crime of defiling a child under 16 years and sodomy.

Detective Chief Inspector Joseph Ajongbah, prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Mr Joseph Mark Ali, that Crime t the convict, a native of Deti New town, engaged in the act with the victim, a pupil of Akatsi.

He said the victim (Boy), who lived with his parents at Deti New Town, was sent on an errand by his mother to buy palm oil around 1700 hours on June 13, last year when he met the convict.

Chief Inspector Ajongba narrated that the convict, after meeting the victim and asking him a few questions, parted ways.

However, Mr Ajongba said the victim, back on his way home, met the convict again, who emerged from a cassava farm.

“Convict lured the victim to a nearby uncompleted building under the pretence of offering him a gift, where he ordered him to remove his dress and forcibly had anal sex with him.”

On June 14, last year, the convict was arrested by the Akatsi Police after the victim had reported the incident to his parents.

Mr Mark Joseph Ali, the Sogakope Circuit Court Judge on Thursday, January 18, after a full trial, found the accused guilty, and he was convicted and sentenced to a prison term.

He was convicted and sentenced on the charges of Defilement of a Child under 16 years (Sodomy) contrary to section 101(2) of Act 29/60 as amended by Act 554 section 11 of the Criminal Code.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

