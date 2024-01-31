International Choreography Festival to elevate African dance culture

Accra, Jan. 29, GNA – Van Calebs, organiser of the International choreography festival, says the premiere event scheduled in September 2024, will help promote various African dance cultures.

The upcoming dance festival, organised under the auspices of Van Calebs Empire in collaboration with US-based dance company BFB Designs, would witness various dance groups around the world converge in Ghana for a mega dance fiesta.

According to Van Calebs, who is a well-known Ghanaian choreographer, the dance festival seeks to unite dancers from diverse cultural backgrounds from all over the world.

“The upcoming dance festival would be one of the biggest dance festivals on the African continent, and everything is set for it to come off in September.

“The African dance culture has a lot to offer the world, and this platform offers the opportunity for dancers to come and showcase their talent, and I urge all to get ready for this mega event,” he said.

Van Calebs also stated that the festival would help boost Ghana’s tourism and create a platform for networking for all dancers.

He mentioned their commitment to partner with all stakeholders in the entertainment industry, as well as corporate bodies, to make the upcoming festival a success.

GNA

