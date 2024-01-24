Implementing VAT on electricity consumption will exacerbate hardship on Ghanaians – Mahama

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Jan 24, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the Government’s decision to implement Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity consumption will increase tariffs by almost 21 per cent and exacerbate the hardship on Ghanaians.

This, he said, would go a long way to affect the prices of goods, services, and transport fares.

“I agree with Organised Labour that the Government must reverse its decision to start collecting VAT on electricity consumption,” Mr Mahama said on Wednesday in a statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency.

He said under normal circumstances, the release of $600 million by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the Government of Ghana should provide relief to the already overburdened and suffering Ghanaian.

He noted that, it was however, evident that Ghanaians would continue to suffer as long as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) remained in office.

Mr Mahama said the NDC was eager and ready to address Ghana’s economic challenges and provide substantial relief to Ghanaians upon assumption of office in January 2025.

“Before that, I again urge the outgoing NPP Government to be cautious, responsible and judicious in utilising the IMF $600 million and other funds that may be made available to Ghana from the World Bank and other development partners.”

He said, he had already encouraged the NDC Minority in Parliament to ensure strict oversight on both the Government and not to take their eyes off the Bank of Ghana that illegally printed billions of cedis and aggravated the nation’s economic situation.

“On my part, I will, from time to time, continue to engage the Ghanaian public about my vision to build the Ghana we want and how we will work together to create well-paying jobs through my 24-hour economy policy and other pragmatic initiatives,” Mr Mahama said.

Mr Mahama said over the next three days, he would be in the Ashanti Region to interact and listen on the eighth leg of his #BuildingGhanaTour.

GNA

