Homosexuality: What did the Roman Father say?  

A GNA Feature by Patrick Cofie and Reverend Father Emmanuel Larnyoh

Accra, Jan. 11, GNA-“As soon as I stepped out of the car, Mr Anselm Adjei called me saying: “Patrick it is good you are around because I have a couple of questions for you so come over.

“I had just rushed out of the church – St. Thomas Aquinas, Legon, right after Mass and headed home in Madina Zongo, now known as North Legon. The goal was to quickly grab some chow and head for a family meeting. But I had to visit the nearest provisions shop to make some purchases as some basic breakfast and laundry items were urgently needed in the house”.

Soon we reached our destination. And as soon as we got out of the car, we realized that Mr Adjei, the husband of the shop owner was the one manning the shop. And he was having a chat with Mr. Asare and Mr Ansah; two other neighbours of the area who were holding different packages of provisions they had purchased.

The crux

“It is true you regular Mass-goers are also the doers and spreaders of the word while we, I mean me and my friends, are only hearers so tell us what did the Roman Father say?”

“But Mr. Adjei you are also a Catholic so it is high time you also attend Mass regularly to hear what the Roman Father has to say.

“Did he talk of St. Anthony; Or did he talk about what the poor and needy should expect from the St. Vincent De Paul in this season of sharing, asked Mr. Adjei.

“No, he did not”, I responded calmly

“Did he again highlight the need for politicians to be mindful of their actions and inactions?” asked Mr. Asare who was equally staring at me while clutching his black polythene bag filled with various items.

“No”.

“Ah, I know; he again admonished trotro drivers on their recklessness and carelessness often leading to disasters on our roads,” said Mr. Ansah who was holding a blue polythene bag filled with some items.

No, that was not his message.

“Then he must have used the opportunity to bless and anoint all the homosexuals in the church”, continued Mr Adjei, “as the Pope himself has expressly given them permission to do so”.

“No, he did not do that, Mr. Adjei and I know that this is of concern to you,” I replied.

Biblical evidence

“But the Roman Father did say that one of the biggest challenges that the institution of marriage faces recently is the attempt to change the laws of God for marriage. In Genesis, we read that God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them… and God said to them: ‘Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth and subdue it. (cf. Gen. 1:26–28)

We also read in Genesis 2:18, 21–24: “Therefore a man leaves his father and his mother and cleaves to his wife, and they become one flesh.” And so, the Catechism of the Catholic Church affirms that God himself is the author of marriage. The Catechism goes on to say that the vocation of marriage is written in the very nature of man and woman as they came from the hand of the Creator.

He said attempts that seek to overturn the natural order must be regarded as an attack on the marital institution and must be rejected.

Unjust unions

Same-sex marriages or unions, polygamous marriages or unions etc are unjust and must be denounced. We must in right conscience reject such attempts and movements. Peter, in Acts 5:29, did say to the High Priest and the Jewish Council in Jerusalem: “We must obey God rather than men.”

“So was the sermon delivered by Father Abaiku Apprey or Father Michael Mensah?” asked Mr Adjei again.

“No, it was by Reverend Father Emmanuel Larnyoh and he explained that the family is a very important unit in society which must be protected from corruption at all costs. The family must be preserved from any form of vice. We must take pains to protect the dignity and the value of family life.

Explanations

That is why the church in December, has set a day aside after Christmas to celebrate the vital importance of the family. The feast celebrates the holy family of Nazareth, that is, the family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph as the true model of the Christian family for all to emulate.

He explained that the Second Vatican Council, in Gaudium et Spes (1965; paragraph 52) describes the family as the “foundation of society” and the “school of humanity”. The family, according to Familiaris Consortio (1981), is the place where children are introduced to social life; where language, culture, knowledge, values, and institutions are transmitted and learnt. Society can only be revitalised when family systems are strengthened.

Father Larnyoh said the family has been defined variously by different schools of thought. One very common definition of family is “a group of people related by blood, marriage or adoption.” Some people also believe that a family should be “a group of people who love and care for each other.” Whatever definition is preferred, the family must always be recognised as God’s gift to humanity.

He said when we see a child misbehave and ask: ‘Who are your parents?’ we are not just interested in knowing the identity of the child’s parents. In fact, such a question is more of a message than a question. It seeks to say ‘What kind of upbringing were you given at home.’ ‘Who are those parents responsible for such disservice to society.’

Moreso, he explained, the Bible in Sirach 3:2 (Apocrypha) tells us: that God has set a father over his children. Fathers take care of the home. Children also grow to take care of their parents. Scripture also gives authority to parents to not only take care of the physical development of their children but also their spiritual, emotional and psycho-social development. The father is the head, and the priest of the family, which is the domestic church. He has the right to bless his family and to offer guidance and leadership in areas of faith and good morals.

Pope’s Directive

“But you have not said anything about the all-important directive from the Pope to Bishops and priests under his dominion”, insisted Mr Asare who together with Mr Ansah was about to depart to their homes.

Well, Father Larnyoh did say that the document Fiducia Supplicans, from the Pope, contains an admonition to priests to desist from analysing and classifying people who come for blessing but rather open to them the doors of grace.

The focus of the pastoral ministry, the Pope insists, is to evangelise and not to analyse people’s moral quality or status before deciding whether to bless them or not. The grace of God works in the lives of those who do not claim to be righteous, but who acknowledge themselves humbly as sinners.

More so, Father Larnyoh added, we all need to put our hearts at ease, as the Catholic Church has not endorsed homosexual unions. Neither is the Pope saying homosexual unions or marriages can be blessed. In fact, the Church cannot bless sin. Rather, homosexuals who ask for blessings should be blessed as a pastoral duty and also as a means of conferring God’s saving grace on them.

Catholic Bishops’ Conference

Furthermore, the Ghana Catholic Bishop’s Conference (GCBC) has issued a statement explaining what the Holy Father meant in the Declaration. The statement clarified that the Declaration does not permit Catholic Priests to bless same-sex unions or marriages. Concerning this same subject, the Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, in a letter written to priests of the Archdiocese of Accra, giving directions to his priests concerning Fiducia Supplicans indicated emphatically: “… to avoid the possibility of any form of confusion or scandal, priests within the Archdiocese of Accra cannot bless same-sex unions or marriages.” These statements, I am convinced put the matter to rest and dispel all doubts and controversy.

Role of family

Finally, the family’s important place in society can never be overemphasized. It is an institution whose overarching importance touches on every aspect of society.

An institution of this sort must be protected at all costs. When in doubt, despair or distress, let us look up to the holy family of Nazareth for example, strength and encouragement. As we invite Jesus into our families, let us also open our hearts to the promptings of the Holy Spirit, and let us allow him to direct us.

“This was the message from the Roman Father” I concluded. “And Mr Adjei, would you allow me to buy my bars of key soap, three sachets of laundry detergents, a tin of powdered milk, a tin of coffee and a loaf of sugar bread? That is all I can afford this morning as I have an urgent family meeting”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

