Campaign on early detection of prostate cancer launched

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA – The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), and Bayer AG have commenced a campaign to create awareness on early detection of prostate cancer for care.

The campaign called “Real Men ACT,” is seeking to improve, the knowledge on prostate cancer among men, key stakeholders including Pharmacists, traditional healers, primary healthcare centres, and the public.

The term “ACT” is an acronym that stands for Awareness of Signs, symptoms, and Risk Factors of Prostate Cancer; Check for Prostate Cancer; and Receive Treatment.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the campaign had set out to facilitate early detection and treatment of prostate cancer in the country by encouraging men, 40 years and above, to get screened regularly for prostate cancer.

It said the campaign was operating in eight districts in Accra including Accra Metropolitan, Ayawaso East, Weija-Gbawe, Ga West, Shai Osudoku, Ashiaman, Kpone Katamanso, and Lekma.

The statement noted that the activities undertaken free pop-up screenings, workshops, and health discussions on some media platforms.

“A urologist participates in these discussions, dismissing myths and misinformation about the disease while encouraging early screening and testing at clinics or hospitals,” it said.

The statement stated that in Ayawaso East, Weija-Gbawe, and Ga West 430 people participated in the earlier edition and over 100,000 people through social media had been engaged on major platforms.

GIZ is an international cooperation that provides services for sustainable development and international educational work worldwide.

Bayer AG is a pharmaceutical company in Germany committed to promoting healthcare and sustainable development.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

