GWCL completes work on the transmission pipeline from Kpong

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Jan. 12, GNA – The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has completed emergency maintenance works on the transmission pipeline from the Kpong Water Treatment Plant.

Mr. Sampson Ampah, the Tema Regional Communications Manager, GWCL, told the Ghana News Agency that the two days of maintenance work had been completed and operations had since been resumed.

Mr. Ampah said customers in low-lying areas were already receiving water, indicating that those around low-pressure zone areas who were yet to experience any flow through their taps should exercise patience since pressures were still building up in the system.

He expressed management’s apology to customers for any inconvenience caused them by the maintenance work.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the GWCL carried out emergency maintenance works on its 42-inch and 21-inch transmission pipelines from the Kpong Water Treatment Plant.

The maintenance works led to some interruptions in water supply for the two scheduled days.

The affected areas included Tema Township, Prampram, Dawhenya, Devtraco, Community 25, Ashaiman, Gbetseli, Afienya, and their immediate environs.

GNA

