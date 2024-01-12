149 Tema Port security personnel complete training

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Jan. 12, GNA – A total of 149 security personnel recruited by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) for the Tema Port has successfully completed their training and passed out.

The six weeks of intense training was to prepare them for the job, which is critical to the safety and security of the port’s property and workers as worldwide maritime trade and cargoes are increasingly being targeted by organised crime syndicates and individuals involved in smuggling, cargo theft, and terrorism.

The training, which took place at the 1st Battalion of Infantry at Michel Camp, saw the personnel undergo endurance and strength training, swimming courses, access control and searches.

They also went through checkpoint duties, report writing, and others aimed at transforming them into disciplined, physically fit, mentally alert, and competent members of the Security Department of the Port.

According to the GPHA, this is the first time the Port Authority has entered a training partnership with the 1st Battalion of Infantry for its security staff.

Mrs. Sandra Opoku, the Director of Tema Port, at a passing-out ceremony for the 149 newly recruited security personnel, presented awards to those who performed outstandingly during the training.

Mrs. Opoku said they would be assigned to serve the port in different roles, as they had successfully undergone the training and passed out.

She charged them to serve with honour, dignity, courage, and integrity, as well as show allegiance to what is right while conforming to the authority’s code of conduct.

She said, “If you live by this commitment, you will have a great future in GPHA.”

She gave the assurance that so long as maritime threats existed, security would remain an essential part of port operations, hence GPHA’s resolve to invest in its security department. GNA

