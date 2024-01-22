Ghana suffer consecutive group stages exit at AFCON

By Simon Asare

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Jan. 22, GNA – Two late goals from Mozambique denied Ghana a chance to progress to the Round of 16 at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Jordan Ayew scored two penalties for Ghana but two late goals from Reinildo Mandava and Geny Catamo ensured that spoils were shared at the end of the game.

The results means Ghana stay third with two points while Egypt and Cape Verde qualify to the Round of16.



The Black Stars made a blistering start to the game, with Antione Semenyo making a ferocious attempt at goal, but Mozambique goalkeeper Ivane Francisco tipped over the crossbar.



The early pressure paid off for the Black Stars after Joseph Painstil was brought down in the penalty area, with Libyan referee Mutaz Ibrahim whistling for a penalty.



Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew stepped up from 12 yards and struck the ball into the bottom corner, with goalkeeper Ivane rooted to the spot.



The Mambas of Mozambique were certainly awakened by the early strike from Ghana as they began to maintain possession very well.



The pressure on the Black Stars defence was rampant, with the Mozambicans pressing for the equaliser, but they couldn’t test Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori.



The Black Stars were dealt a huge blow with the injury of Majeed Ashimeru, who was replaced by Baba Iddrisu in the late stages of the first half.



The first half ended 1-0 in favour of the Black Stars.



Ghana started the second half with Dede Ayew replacing Joseph Paintil, who seemed to have picked up a knock.



Mozambique were on the front foot after the interval, and Pachoico Lau King nearly struck parity if not for the brilliant save of Richard Ofori.



Mohammed Kudus, who was largely kept silent, had his first attempt in the 66th minute but was handled by Mozambique defender Renildo Mandava, and referee Mutaz whistled for a second penalty for Ghana.



Jordan Ayew once again stepped up and calmly slotted the ball at the back of the net, much to the delight of the fans.



The cushion goal for Ghana seemed to have calmed the nerves of the players as they began to keep possession, with the Mozambicans largely left frustrated.



The Mambas staged a late comeback to secure a point at the end of the match.

GNA

