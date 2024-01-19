Ghana striker Semenyo confident of reaching Round of 16 after Egypt draw

By Simon Asare



Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Jan. 19, GNA – Ghana forward Antoine Selorm Semenyo has expressed optimism about making it to the Round of 16 after getting a point against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

The Black Stars of Ghana were dealt a huge blow after two costly mistakes denied them all three points after a brilliant brace from West Ham star Mohammed Kudus.

Speaking to the media after the match, Antoine Semenyo stated that the Egypt clash was one of the best games in recent times but said individual errors denied them maximum points.

“We played well as a team because we needed a reaction after our first game, and we did that. Today was one of our best games, but individual errors was what cost us, but I am 100 per cent sure we will make it to the Round of 16,” he said.

The Bournemouth striker praised his teammate Mohammed Kudus, who was adjudged the Man of the Match against Egypt.

“He is our star boy, and when he gets on the ball, he creates stuff and scores goals. It was great to have him in the squad because he is a great addition to the squad,” he said.

The Black Stars of Ghana will face Mozambique on Monday, January 22, 2024, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

GNA

