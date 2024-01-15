Tanzania gov’t shuts down collapsed gold mine as death toll reaches 22

SIMIYU, Tanzania, Jan. 15, (Xinhua/GNA) – Tanzanian authorities on Sunday, closed down mining activities at a gold mine, that killed 22 miners after it had collapsed on Saturday morning in Simiyu region in northern Tanzania.

The Minister of Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, announced the closure of the gold mine, when he addressed a public rally at Ikinabushu in the Bariadi district.

Mavunde said the gold mine will remain closed, until mining experts undertake a detailed assessment, before it reopens.

“Her Excellency President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has sent a condolence message, following the deaths of the 22 miners,” he said.

The 22 miners were killed on Saturday, after the gold mine collapsed at about 5 a.m., said Simiyu regional commissioner, Yahaya Nawanda, on Saturday, adding that the collapse of the mine was triggered by ongoing heavy rains.

Edith Swebe, the Simiyu regional police commander, said the rescue and search for survivors and bodies was halted on Saturday night, after it was confirmed that the mine had been cleared.

GNA

