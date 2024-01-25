Ghana Hockey Association names squad for camping ahead of 13th Africa Games

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan. 25, GNA-Ghana Hockey Association (GHA) has named its squad for camping ahead of the 13th Africa Games scheduled for Accra, Ghana from March 8 – 23.

The Black Sticks team, made up of 25 males and 25 females, would begin residential camping on January 28 at the Paa Joe Hockey Pitch in Kumasi.

The team, having won loads of laurels on the continent, would once again go into the competition with hopes of emerging victors with a strong contingent.

Four-time SWAG Award winner, Elizabeth Opoku, is expected to lead the female side with Abigail Boye, Mavis Ampem Darko, Beatrice Antwi, Nafisatu Umaru, Mavis Berko, Abigail Yartey, Belinda Amoah, Elenor Otoo, Juwaila Acquah, Jennifer Tenenjotop, Lydia Afriyie and Cecilia Amoako.

The rest were Gifty Addae, Gloria Darkoa, Margaret Owusuwaa, Ernestina Coffie, Doris Antwi, Rafiatu Okine, Vivian Narkuor, Regina Mensah, Rachel Bamfo, Hagget Copson and Mercy Ackon.

The men’s team include Charles Abbiw as captain who was recently award as SWAG hockey player of the year, Alfred Ntiamoah, Richard Adjei, Matthew Damalie, Luke Damalie, Ernest Opoku, Eugene Acheampong, Kweku Peprah, Daniel Kweku Animm, Samuel Akpene and Emmanuel Lamptey.

Jesus Nortey, Emmanuel Ankomah, Abdullah Addison, Malik Abdul, Stephen Ofosu Asamoah, Maxwell Osei, Emmanuel Akaba, Christopher Dogbe, Benjamin Kwofie, Courage Boyefio, Benjamin Acquah, Derrick Selorm Fialor, Francis Nii Lartey and Raphael Agyapong also made the long list.

Hockey will be played at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

