Fulanis inaugurate 27- member committee conflict prevention and resolution in Oti

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Jan 24, GNA-A 27 – member regional committee of Fulanis has been inaugurated in the Oti Region to steer the affairs of Tabital Pulaaku International (TPI).

TPI is a socio-cultural society of international repute with responsibility of promoting and protecting the arts and culture of the Fula people throughout West Africa and the Sahel regions.

The Regional Executives are mandated to provide instant response between Fulanis and farmers around the Oti Region.

The Committee members and leaders are also strengthened, to collaborate and interface District committee peace members for conflict prevention and resolution.

The Committee is chaired by Mr Isah Ali Sonde and assisted by Mr Mohammed Omar, Mr Sani Mohammed as Public Communication officer and assisted by Mr Musah Hassan, Mr Ibrahim Adamu as Organizer and assisted by Zakaria Jallow, Mr Musah Ibrahim as financial secretary and assisted by Abdurahman Sidi Ali.

Mr Abdulai Abubakar as youth leader assisted by Mr Osmana Ibrahim, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim as Secretary assisted by Mr Mohamed Omar, Madam IIhamatu Abdul Nasir, Mr Adamu Atiko as Treasurer assisted by Mr Mohammed Jallow, Mr Yobi Amadu, for conflict prevention and resolution and assisted by Ali Amadu and Mr Abdulai Omar.

The Oti Regional Tabital Pulaaku International Council of Elders include: Mr Kaduna Alhaji, Mr Bube Yakubu Alhaji, Mr Mohammed Seidu, Mr Abubakar Abdurahman, Mr Mohammed Yahyah, Mr Omar Yahyah, Mr Salifu Omar, Mr Yakubu Alhaji, and Mr Najema Alhaji.

Mr Sonde, the chairperson for the committee expressed appreciation to the Fulani communities in the region for reposing confidence in him to lead the Tabital Pulaaku International Union and assured his commitment to their expectations.

He reiterated that Fulanis are hard-working, dedicated, peace-loving and focused people, who detested violence.

Chief Imam Abdul- Ibrahim, National Council Member of Tabital Pulaaku International urged herders to leave in harmony with the people and avoid using their cattle to destroy farmer crops in the region.

He appealed to the public not to see his people as wicked but rather they are peacemakers and lovely people.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

