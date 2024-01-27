Francis Pobee replaces Kojo Kum at Ahanta West NPP primary

By Seth Danquah

Ahanta Agona (W/R), Jan 27, GNA – Mr Francis Eric Pobee, a businessman, has emerged the winner in the Ahanta West New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary to replace Mr Kojo Kum, the incumbent, who did not contest due to ill health.

He secured 431 out of the 901 total votes cast, while Mr John Agyare polled 139, Mr Benedict Appau 256, and Mr John Kwesi Yankey 67.

With a record of accomplishment in community involvement and advocacy, Mr Pobee’s candidacy is expected to generate significant interest and support within the NPP.

As the election season heats up, all eyes will be on him as he prepares to campaign for the Ahanta West seat to retain it.

The Ahanta West Constituency Chairperson of the party, Mr Anthony Nketsiah Kofi, told the GNA that the victory would be celebrated by all party supporters, who believed that he was the best candidate to represent the NPP in the constituency.

He expressed confidence in his ability to bring about positive changes and development in the party and in Ahanta West as a whole.

He said the party would leverage the good works done by the NPP government in the constituency such as the expansion of infrastructure at the Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High School, and the construction of two hospitals.

He assured that all roads in deplorable condition in the constituency would be fixed while those under construction would be completed.

Mr Pobee promised to focus on campaigning for the general election and rallying support from constituents to secure the seat for the NPP.

“My win signals a new chapter in Ahanta West’s political landscape and sets the stage for an interesting and competitive race in the upcoming elections,” he said.

