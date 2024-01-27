Enoch Amegbletor is NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North 

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Ohawu (V/R), Jan. 27, GNA- Mr Enoch Amegbletor has been elected the Parliamentary Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Ketu North Constituency in the just-ended Parliamentary primary.

He polled 366 votes as against 339 garnered by his contender, Mr Byron Kwakutsey Kpeli.

Speaking after he was declared winner, Mr Amegbletor thanked the delegates for reposing their trust in him as the one to help unseat the opposition National Democratic Congress in the constituency.

He noted that the victory was not for him as a person, but for the NPP as a whole and for the Ketu North NPP.

“… It’s not me but it’s a vote for NPP to take the Ketu North seat in 2024.”

Mr Amegbletor pledged that with his experience and exposure as a two-time regional executive and currently the Director, Corporate Affairs, Technical and Vocational Education and Training, he would work the magic to get the Ketu North seat.

The new candidate said he would immediately get to work to ensure victory for the party, stressing, “the journey to Parliament begins today.”

Some delegates who spoke to Ghana News Agency expressed happiness with the results as he would help bring victory in the 2024 elections.

“Enoch is a darling boy for Ketu North, and he will help the NPP to break the eight,” Mr Francis Ahiabor said with exitement.

GNA

