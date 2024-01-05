Former Agona West NPP Chairman’s vetting suffers setback 

By Prince Acquah, GNA

Cape Coast, Jan. 5, GNA – The fate of Mr Joseph Afankwah (aka Kojo Addo), a parliamentary aspirant for Agona West, hangs in the balance following some unresolved issues surrounding his suspension as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman.

He appeared before the Central Regional vetting committee on Thursday, January 4, but his screening suffered a setback when the committee raised concerns about his suspension.

He could, therefore, not go through the full length of the process.

Mr Afankwah, a former NPP Chairman of Agona West, and Mr Horace Ekow Ewusi, a former Central Regional Vice-Chairman, were suspended in 2020 over controversies surrounding some missing excavators.

Their suspension was later lifted after a meeting with party executives, which paved the way for Mr Ewusi to contest in the parliamentary primary in Cape Coast North.

In the case of Mr Afankwah, the vetting committee said there was no official documentation indicating the lifting of his suspension.

The issue is currently under investigation.

He is contesting Madam Cynthia Morrison, the incumbent MP, Mr Ben Yamoah, Mr Yawson Otoo, and Mr Chris Arthur.

GNA

