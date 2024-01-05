“We have done a lot, and we still have a lot to do” – Hawa Koomson 

By Prince Acquah, GNA

Cape Coast, Jan 5, GNA – Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, has made a strong case for her re-election, touting her credentials and achievements for her constituency.

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, who is seeking her fourth term in Parliament, said she had touched nearly every area requiring development, and still had more to do for her constituents.

Speaking to the media after her vetting in Cape Coast, she said she had made investment in education, health, road infrastructure, water, security, among other areas to improve the quality of life of the people.

“I am putting up a police regional headquarters for the Central East Police Regional Command in my constituency to enhance security,” she said.

“I’m also providing boreholes to provide potable water to areas without pipe borne water until they are finally connected.”

Considering the vast area of her constituency, it was difficult to notice the development projects she had undertaken, but they existed and she was poised to add more, Madam Koomson noted.

She indicated that with her experience, affable personality and achievements, she stood tall among her contenders.

She is being contested by Mr Bernard Ayeh Danquah and Mr Eric Kwaku Boateng.

