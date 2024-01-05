Progressive People’s Party targets 27 parliamentary seats in Election 2024 

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, Jan. 5, GNA – The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has targeted 27 of the 275 parliamentary seats in the December general election.

The party is certain of making giant political inroads in the Western, Central, Eastern, Ashanti and Greater Accra regions to make it a third force in Parliament.

“I have no doubt that in January 2025, we will have at least 27 formidable PPP Members of Parliament. The party will go all out to contest and convincingly win the presidential election,” Mr Felix Mantey, the National Communications Director, has said.

He told the Ghana News Agency that the party had begun registering both old and new executives through a self-registering WhatsApp platform dubbed: (EVA — 0503517348) or short code *931#.

“So far, the party has registered more than 150,000 members across the country,” Mr Mantey said.

“Many are in the process of becoming the winning team and contest various national, regional and constituency elections.”

“Pretty soon the party will open nominations for its presidential candidate and parliamentary slots.”

He said the parliamentary form is GHC200 whilst GHC5000 is to be paid upon submission, however, that of the youth and women had been reduced by 50 per cent.

For the presidential slot, he could not immediately give a cost to the form, but hinted of a possible return of Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, the Founder, and the 2016 flagbearer.

He mentioned Mrs Brigitte Dzogbenuku, the 2016 running mate to Dr Nduom and the 2020 flagbearer, as well as Mr Kofi Asamoah-Siaw, a Policy Advisor and the First National Secretary, as having shown interest.

Mr Mantey said any vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 election was wasted because both parties had failed to live up to expectation.

It had, therefore, become necessary for the electorate to change their voting pattern this election year, he said, and that “a vote for any party aside the PPP is a wasted vote.”

He said Ghana needed a leader who would not take the people for granted, as the NPP and NDC had done.

“Ghanaians deserve honest and competent leaders who will not play with their trust. As it stands now, it is only the PPP that has the capability to do so,” Mr Mantey said.

“The electorate must use the December 7 election to vote PPP into office, since “we are the only party determined to redeem Ghana from its current economic woes.”

GNA

