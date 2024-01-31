Fidelity Bank commits to continued community support, recounts staff service  

Accra, Jan 31, GNA – Fidelity Bank has pledged its dedication to promoting positive change in the communities it serves, as it recounts various activities its staff have embarked on in that regard.

Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori-Koree, Head of Partnerships, Sustainability, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), described the act of the Bank’s staff as an embodiment of the spirit of giving and community upliftment.

In a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, Nana Ofori-Koree said: “Our Employee Volunteering Programme is a living testament to our commitment to empower our staff for positive community impact”.

“This robust demonstration underscores Fidelity Bank’s steadfast commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development,” she said.

She lauded the staff who dedicated their time, money and other resources to put smiles on the faces of many, especially the less privileged in society during the recent festive season.

“We take great pride in our team’s dedication and compassion, not just during the festive season, but we eagerly anticipate sustaining our CSR endeavors throughout the year,” she said.

Under the Bank’s Employee Volunteering Programme, over 300 staff members facilitated three months of medication and vitamins for the children worth GHS6,000 for the Motherly Love Orphanage in Kwabenya.

The Centre is a refuge for underprivileged children, notably those grappling with health challenges like HIV/AIDS.

Additional GHS6,000 was dedicated to ensuring the education of 10 promising students by covering their school fees, while items, including groceries, and toiletries were given to some 59 individuals to enjoy the festive season.

In another part of Accra, the Chosen Home Orphanage in Darkuman and Chosen Rehab at Dome also felt the warmth of Fidelity Bank’s generosity.

Some children living with autism at the Klicks Foundation for Autism, as well as inmates of the Weija Leprosarium also benefited from the kind gesture of the workers.

On the educational front, workers of the Bank donated books and other learning materials to pupils of the Kwabenya Basic School, and interacted with the teachers, and headmistress to engender a spirit of learning and growth.

In the Northern region, female inmates at the Tamale prison received food items, toiletries, and a new refrigerator for medical storage.

The Bank’s “Feed the Orphans” project saw workers donate food, sanitary items, and drinks to some 100 children at the Cape Coast and Takoradi.

In the Ashanti Region, some GHS15,000 was donated to settle the medical bills of some eight children at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Children’s Ward.

On behalf of recipients of the support, Professor Sampson Antwi, Head of the Directorate of Child Health at KATH, conveyed appreciation to the workers of Fidelity Bank.

He encouraged the workers to continue to provide material and financial support to the underprivileged.

