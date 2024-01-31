FGBMFI-Airport View Chapter gets new executive

Accra, Jan 31, GNA – The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI), Airport View Chapter (AVC) has inducted into office, a seven-member executive to lead the chapter into a new future.

Swearing the new executives into office, Mr Eric Asah-Addo, Field Representative of FGBMFI, Greater Accra Zone Three, and CEO of Bista Solutions urged them to be diligent in the delivery of their mandates.

He said, the Airport View Chapter has been one of the vibrant chapters in the country, and expressed the hope that the new executives would work assiduously to re-establish the AVC, and help in fulfilling the mission and vision of the Christian group.

Mr Asah-Addo congratulated the new executives on their appointments, and prayed God’s grace and guidance to help them in their new roles.

Mr Nikoi Kotei, the new chapter president, in his acceptance speech pledged their commitment to the mandate.

Mr Kotei noted the immense contributions of past executives and appealed for support in steering the affairs of the chapter.

For his part, the outgone president, Mr Dickson Kwame Agyeman, said even though he was stepping down, he would continue to support the fellowship in any way possible, adding that FGBMFI was his family.

The new executives are, Mr Emmanuel Nikoi Kotei, a Petroleum Professional and Head of Operations at Chase Petroleum Ghana Limited, as President; Elder Mike Peretu, CEO, Mikris Boutique & Accessories Limited; and Mr Wisdom Setsoafia Amega, a Lawyer with the Petroleum Commission, as First and Second Vice Presidents respectively.

The rest are Mr William Kodzo Kattah, a Banking Professional at Ghana Exim Bank, as Secretary, Mr Harry Amegashie, a Banking Professional with Fidelity Bank Ghana as Finance Director, Mr Kwesi Attobrah, a Banker with the Ghana Deposit Protection Corporation, as Membership Director, and Niibi Benjamin Nii Martey Botchway, a Photojournalist with the Ghana News Agency, and a Media Consultant, as Publicity Director.

Founded in 1952, the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International is the world’s largest Christian business men’s organization, networking thousands of members in more than 85 nations.

It promotes Christian values through providing a forum for sharing experiences and exchange of ideas.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

