Farm Radio TVET quiz competition held in Takoradi 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Effiakuma (WR), Jan. 29, GNA – Farm Radio, an enterprise, using the power of radio to project societal issues, has organised a Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) quiz competition for some technical institutes within the Western Region.

The quiz competition, which centred on theory and practical aspects of Electricals, Auto Mechanics, Welding and Fabrication saw the Takoradi Technical Institute, Essipon; Sekondi/Takoradi and the Opportunity Industrialisation Training Centre and the Kwansa Motors Institutes competing.

Ms Rosetta Atiso, the Project Officer, Farm Radio International said, the TVET Quiz competition was conceptualized to increase awareness of the sector and the need for more youth particularly the girl child to take advantage of such technical and vocational courses to better their lots.

“We want to change perceptions about TVET and also increase girls’ participation in the area as well as boosting the confidence level of students in Technical Institute,” she added.

After the competition, the Sekondi/Takoradi Technical Institute won the Auto mechanic session with 127 points, Opportunity Industrialization Training Institute took the electrical prize with 100.5 points while, and Takoradi Technical Institute emerged as the winner in the Welding and Fabrication contest with 111 points.

Rahmat Issah Fynn, a Contestant was happy that such initiatives had been introduced to shed light on the TVET sector for the overall benefit of society.

Mr. Richard Goddard, a Volunteer with Farm Radio and Journalist from Canada expressed satisfaction about the passion exhibited by the students…” please hold on to it and ensure higher excellence in future endeavours.”

