Cape Verde dumps Mauritania to advance to quarter finals

Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire, Jan. 29, GNA – Cape Verde have made a historic entry into the quarter finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after a lone goal victory over Mauritania in the Roung of 16 game at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

The two sides were deadlocked at 0-0 as the game entered the closing stages.

Cape Verde had dominated possession and chances, with Jovane Cabral having a goal disallowed for offside in the opening minutes. But Mauritania’s defence held firm.

Cape Verde had more pressing, while Mauritania posed threats on the counter attack with the passionate fans roaring on their teams.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 87th minute when Mauritania keeper Babacar Niasse brought down Gilson Tavares in the box.

Captain Ryan Mendes step up to smash home the penalty to take the lead which eventually became the match winner.

With the Mourabitounes now forced to chase the game, Cape Verde stood firm to see out a famous victory and advance to the quarter-finals for the second time, where they would face either Morocco or South Africa on Saturday.

