Dzidzornu beats Sarkodie to win 2024 Edition of Sydney Katz Junior tennis competition 

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, Jan. 18, GNA- Ethan Delali Dzidzornu from St. Francis Tennis Foundation’s defeated Tema based Ernest Sarkodia to emerged winner of the 2024 Sydney Katz Junior Open Championship.

He defeated Sarkodie in the final on a 4-0,0-4,10-7 at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

Ghana’s tennis star Jeffery Frimpong won the Under (U-14) category title after beating Winneba based Michael Nyarko 4-1,1-4,4-2.

However, in the girls’ event, No.2 seed Witnney Orimdoye defeated No.1 seed Grace Tetteh 5-4 for the first place.

While Nhyira Antwi from St. Francis Tennis Academy defeated Nhyira Antwi won the girls 12.

In the girls U-14 category Georgette Nortey from Osu Based School defeated Philipina Sewornu on 4-1,4-2 to emerged winner.

It was a family affair for the girls U-16 category as Mbongta Awantang beat her sister Bei-neh Awantang 4-1,4-0 to win title.

Michael Nortey tournament organiser said, “I am happy we have been able to organize the fourth edition very well. I thank all the winners.”

He said, “I urge all to expect something bigger in the 5th edition of Sydney Katz Open because it will be five years of the event.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

