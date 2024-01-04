Aspirants successfully pass NPP vetting in Bono Region 

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Jan. 4, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region has successfully vetted 12 parliamentary aspirants seeking to lead five constituencies in the region.

According to Mr Mathew Yaw Kyeremeh, the Secretary of the Vetting Committee, all the aspirants had passed through the process and were now awaiting the election on January 27, 2024.

In the Berekum East constituency, the incumbent Mr Nelson Kyeremeh would face competition from Dr. Kwabena Twum Nuamah, the immediate past Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency and one Mr Hastings Adutwum, an indigene of the area.

The Berekum West constituency has the sitting MP, Mr Kwaku Agyenim Boateng being challenged by two natives of the area, Messrs Kwaku Ohene Djan and Isaac Osei.

Dr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, the incumbent MP for Dormaa Central would be contested by one Dr Yaw Yeboah, a native of the place while Mr Paul Apraku Twum-Barima, the MP for Dormaa East would go unopposed.

In addition, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the current MP for the Sunyani West would have to contend with two new entrants, Lawyer Amma Frimpomaa and Mubarik Abdullah Ciessey in the primaries.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Mr Kyeremeh, who is also a member of the NPP National Research Committee, emphasised the importance of unity among the aspirants and their supporters for successful primaries to strengthen the Party in the region.

He announced all the aspirants had agreed to support the eventual winners to help prevent voter apathy among the Party supporters and sympathisers in the 2024 election.

Mr Kyeremeh said the aspirants had acknowledged the necessity of putting in diligent effort, saying if both the aspirants and party members were committed to working hard, the Party was likely to achieve the goal of breaking the eight.

