GTTA to organise Level 1 coaching course ahead of African Games

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, Jan. 18, GNA-The Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) in collaboration with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and Olympic Solidarity is set to organise its second ITTF level 1 coaching course and Training Program ahead of Accra2023.

Scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate on Friday January 19, to Tuesday, January 23, the programme is aimed at equipping coaches, referees and players techniques for the African Games.

Over 30 participants across Ghana and Nigeria are expected to undergo the training.

In an interview with the GNA Sport, Mr. William Berekorang Asare, competition manager and course coordinator disclosed that successful measures have been put in place for the training.

He said, “we have arranged everything accordingly, the course instructor from ITTF is in the country, the venue including other learning materials are also set.

“We are making sure the participants enjoy themselves while learning and exploring new ideas,” he said.

Mr. Berekorang said “this is the second edition, the first edition was held last year and all coaches had distinction”.

He said, “the coaching course begins on January 19-23, 2024, while on January 24-29, 2024 would be a training program for the athletes in preparation for the 13th African Games.”

The program would be supervised by Mr. Mohammed Ameen Mohammed Atoum, ITTF expert.”

