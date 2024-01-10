Drivers cautioned against wrongful overtaking to avoid accidents

By James Esuon

Agona Kwansakrom (C/R), Jan.10, GNA- The Station Officer at the Agona Swedru Divisional Motto Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of Ghana Police Service, Chief Inspector Iddrisu Mahama, has asked drivers to avoid over speeding, careless driving and wrongful overtaking to ensure accident- free new year.

He warned the drivers to desist from snuffing concoctions and drinking alcohol while driving, to reduce crashes.

Chief Inspector Iddrisu Mahama gave the warning at the launch of the New Sawmill Drivers Association at Agona Kwansakrom in the Agona East District of the Central region.

According to the station Officer, it was unfortunate that some commercial and cargo drivers misconducted themselves on highways, causing many accidents that resulted in fatalities during festivities.

Launching the Association, Chief Mahama cautioned drivers against impunity, disregard for traffic rules and regulations and disrespect for passengers and other road users.

The station officer further advised the drivers to reduce alcohol intake, adding it was the best way to minimize crashes to protect life and property.

He commended the drivers at the new sawmill for coming together as a with a common goal to improve on their general wellbeing and the sense of direction and responsibility to help achieve the needed welfare for the members.

Mr Mahadi Asoppiah, Chairman of New Sawmill Limited, pledged to heed to the numerous advice given to them by the Agona Swedru MTTD Officer, concerning their conducts to ensure safety on the roads.

The Chairman lamented about the poor road networks, which had been neglected by the authorities for years and was affecting their operations.

He said the executive members used their resources to re-construct the road linking the main Agona Swedru / Awutu Bawjiase road and appealed to the Agona East Assembly to reshape the road to the sawmill to help reduce risk of accidents.

Mr Yaw Kadem, Chairman of New Sawmill Drivers Association, said the formation of the association was to create equal opportunity for drivers operating at the sawmill to enhance human development.

He said the main objective was to facilitate the association to acquire acres of land for its members to enable individuals to build their own houses soon and appealed to other drivers who have not joined to do so without delay.

