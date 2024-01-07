Dormaa-Ahenkro local public sector workers assure better performance  

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Jan. 07, GNA – The public sector workers at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality in the Bono Region have resumed work after the yuletide with the expression of commitment to increase output than the previous year.

This was observed when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Friday visited some offices located around the Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly to gauge the level of enthusiasm and excitement with which workers were returning to work after the festive season.

The GNA realised the offices of departments/units of the Assembly had opened for businesses to welcome members of the public to answer their enquiries and render other services.

At the time of the visit around 0900 hours, the Accounts Department of the Assembly had already opened, and an account officer was seen gently scanning through some files and documents.

Some staff and officers at different departments/units who spoke to the GNA in separate interviews enthusiastically expressed their desire to work harder for higher productivity in the year for Ghana’s rapid and better progress.

“We are back at it to deliver even better for a more prosperous Ghana,” Mr Justice Owusu Ansah Pobee, in charge of the Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit stated.

The National Identification Authority’s office too had been opened with some applicants seated and patiently waiting for their turn for officers to address their concerns.

