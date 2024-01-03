District Level Elections: EC announces run-off in 61 Electoral Areas

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Jan. 3, GNA- The Electoral Commission (EC) has set Tuesday, January 9, 2024, to conduct run-off elections to break ties in electoral areas that did not record straight winners in the just-ended District Level Elections.

The run-off, which is accordance with the District Level Elections Regulations, 2015 (C.I. 89), will be held in 20 Electoral Areas for Assembly Members and 41 Electoral Areas for Unit Committee Members across the country.

A statement issued by the Mr Michael Boadu, Acting Head of Public Affairs, EC, said the affected areas recorded the same results for the contestants.

“As a result, there will be the need to conduct Run-off elections in these areas to break the ties to determine the winners in these Electoral Areas,” the statement said.

The District Level Elections was held on December 19, 2023 in 6,215 electoral areas.

A total of 18,580 persons contested the Assembly Elections, of which 17, 474 (94 per cent) were male whiles 1,106 (6 per cent) were female.

On the other hand, some 46, 336 persons vied for unit committee positions, out of which 40, 923 (88.3 per cent) were males and 5,413 (11.7 per cent) were females.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

