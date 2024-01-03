Help identify patient on admission—37 Military Hospital pleads 

Accra, Jan.03, GNA—The 37 Military Hospital has asked the public to assist in identifying a middle-aged man on admission.

“The assistance of the media and public is humbly requested to help identify the patient and bring his status to the notice of his family,” a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Alfred Amarteye on behalf of the Director-General, Department of Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces, said.

It said on Monday, November 13, 2023, a good Samaritan brought a middle-aged man to the 37 Military Hospital in an unconscious state.

The statement said the man was allegedly knocked down by a vehicle on the Tema Motorway.

It said the patient was currently stable and receiving treatment at the Neuro Ward at the 37 Military Hospital, however, the Hospital had not been able to identify him or trace any family member.

GNA

