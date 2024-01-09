Keta: Peace and Love Borborbor Group marks new year with a beach party

By Benard Worlali Awumee,

Keta, (V/R), Jan. 9, GNA-The Executives and members of Peace and Love Borborbor Group from Abor on Sunday marked the New Year with a beach party at Keta.

The beach party, which was held at the Emancipation Cultural Beach at Keta Central, had members visiting the resort to have fun and dinner while dancing to their borborbor music.

Mr Eliot Kiti, Founder of the group in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, said they hoped to increase their membership.

“We planned to procure more equipment like drums and for smooth performances and we know this is all achievable,” he said.

Francisca Selawoka, the group’s Treasurer on her part, indicated that their focus would be on giving more and better entertainment to their audience.

“Peace and Love group will be one of the vibrant borborbor groups this year.”

The 40-member social group is located at Abor in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region and has members from across towns and villages around Abor.

Their main activity is aimed at entertaining their audience with good borborbor music and dance.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

