Constituencies with 1000 delegates to get more voting centres

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, Jan. 19, GNA – Mr Okatakyie Amankwa Afrifa, the Western Regional Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says constituencies with around 1000 delegates are likely to have more voting centres, to speed up the processes in the January 27, primaries.

However, four constituencies had written for entirely new venues for the same process, but he was not ready to name them yet, since their proposals were still under consideration.

Mr Afrifa, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), to highlight on preparations towards the January 27 Party Primaries, said the process would be a “come, vote and go” approach and no delegate would be expected to linger around from the start of vote to the end.

He stated that voting in the primaries on the day would start at exactly 0700 hours and end at 1400 hours in the afternoon with detailed security.

In the Western Region, the nine constituencies presented 25 aspirants with only two women contestants.

The orphan constituencies had three women among the eight aspirants, representing a low visibility for females in leadership particularly politics and a big bite on the Sustainable Development Goal five, which called for increased women participation in all spheres of lives for balanced, inclusive and participatory societies.

Mr Afrifa was also worried about the low step by women despite some incentives given by the Party for their advantage.

The Western Regional Secretary of the NPP said, the Party even slashed the filing fee from 35, 000 to just 17,500 so women could take advantage of the process but indicated that hopefully interested persons might be preparing to take advantage of the available opportunities in the future.

GNA

