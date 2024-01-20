Cameroon Coach Rigobert takes responsibility for defeat against Senegal 

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 20, GNA – Rigobert Song Head Coach of Cameroon has taken full responsibility of the 3-1 defeat suffered at the hands of Senegal in the second game of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Indomitable Lions coach stated at press conference held after the match, that “When there is a defeat, we must bear responsibility, and therefore we must admit that Senegal was better than us in the match,” he said.

According to Song, his young players would need experience to show up strong on such occasions.

“Senegal was stronger than us. Their players were in their places on the field. They deserved their victory. For our part, we have young players in the national team, and they are at the beginning of their experience.”

Commenting on the match, he said, “I think that the players did everything they could during the match, and small details made the difference in the match.

“We admit that the competitor was better than us,” he explained.

Cameroon drew the first game against Guinea and lost to Senegal in the second match with just a point heading into the third game.

Song, however, is optimistic, and said that he will lead the Indomitable Lions to the second round of the competition.

“I am always optimistic. As long as there is a final match, there are no calculations to make. The next match will be a final for us, and I know that we would qualify for the second round,” he stated.

GNA

