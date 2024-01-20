“It was a revenge” – Guinea Coach boasts after beating Gambia

Abidjan, Cote D’ I voire, Jan. 20, GNA – Guinea Coach Kaba Diawara has said their lone goal victory over The Gambia in the second game of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), is a revenge mission accomplished.

Guinea suffered a similar defeat from The Gambia during the 2021 AFCON.

Mohamed Bayo’s goal gave Guinea a key win in Group C after losing to the same opponents at the 2021 finals.

“This victory is payback for that previous loss which was so hard to take,” Diawara told reporters.

“Winning is more important because it shows we’ve improved over two years and worked hard to get better,” he stated.

The former Guinea international felt the performance highlighted their progress despite some first-half struggles.

“What didn’t go well early on was our lack of efficiency, but after changes, things improved,” he said.

“Creating chances is the hard part, now we just need to finish them off, and that will come in time.”

Diawara described their upcoming clash with Senegal as “the group final”, emphasising his lofty ambitions.

“Facing Senegal will be the group’s biggest game and we’re aiming to beat the champions, not just play them,” he insisted.

He said, “With four points already, we’re targeting top spot and trying to qualify in first place from the group.”

GNA

