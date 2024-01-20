Senegal makes easy work out of Cameroon 

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 20, GNA – Defending champions Senegal is on course to make a successful defence of their title after defeating Cameroon 3-1 in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on Friday evening.

Senegal took an early lead through Ismaila Sarr, with 16 minutes into the game following a teasing pass inside the box while he lurked behind and gleefully pounced on a rebound to register the game’s opener.

The Teranga controlled the second half as they ended the first half and they managed to double their lead.

Sarr turned provider this time after teeing a perfect pass to the waiting feet of Habib Dailo who made no mistake to slot in the cushioning goal for the Terranga Lions of Senegal.

Cameroon’s Jean Charles Castelleto slashed Senegal’s lead into two after rising highest to head home a cross from Oliver Ntcham on the 83rd minute to bring the game to 2-1.

The Indomitable Lions after scoring started mounting pressure on Senegal.

With just 2 minutes to end the game, Sadio Mane got his first goal of the tournament and Senegal’s third of the night.

He made no mistake after he was connected with a Pape Gueye pass to score. Andre Onana was beaten completely.

The win means Senegal has six points out of two games and have qualified to the knockout stage.

Cameroon needs a win to progress to the knockout in their last game against Gambia on Tuesday.

Senegal would play their last group match against Guinea at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on Tuesday, 23 January.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

