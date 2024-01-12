CAF unveils Unilever Personal Care brands as official sponsor of AFCON 2023 

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled Unilever Personal Care brands Rexona, Axe and Dove as official sponsors of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 and the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024.



The partnership with CAF was spearheaded by Unilever International, Unilever’s Global Business Unit and Unilever’s Personal Care Business Group.



The partnership makes Unilever the exclusive Personal Care Consumer Goods partner for the two tournaments, with the company working closely with CAF on a range of football initiatives across a selection of African countries over the duration of the agreement.



Mr Assem Puri, Executive Vice President, Unilever International said: “We are thrilled to partner with CAF and engage a large, diverse audience through our

Personal Care brands.



“Through this partnership, we are also excited to connect with the future generation of football athletes across the African continent and

help them grow.”



Dr Patrice Motsepe, CAF President said: “This major new partnership with Unilever represents a huge step towards achieving our objective of making CAF

competitions, and African football, globally competitive and appealing to fans and viewers across Africa and around the world.



“We are delighted to welcome Unilever as the latest Official Sponsor of the AFCON 2023 and Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024, as well as with the numerous sponsors that we have been announcing over recent months.

“We look forward to welcoming the eyes of the world to our continent for a huge year of African football in 2024.”



The 2023 AFCON will kick off on January 13, 2024 and is expected to be watched by over 800 million people worldwide, tuning in to catch the unique flavour of Africa’s biggest footballing celebration.



The Women’s AFCON is set to take place in the summer of 2024 in Morocco, with the dates still to be announced.

GNA

