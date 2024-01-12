Al Qasimia University and Friends of Diabetes Society fighting diabetes in Ghana

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA – The Al Qasimia University in the United Arab Emirates and Friends of Diabetes Society are jointly promoting health awareness in Ghana through its flagship ‘Diabetes Ambassadors’ programme.

The initiative empowers students to lead the fight against the deadly consequences of diabetes.

The awareness campaign has since been educating communities about diabetes prevention and offering guidance to those who may already have the condition or are at risk.

The project is the result of a fruitful collaboration between the Friends of Diabetes Society, an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, and Al Qasimia University in Sharjah.

Roughly 2.4 million people have diabetes in Ghana, and 7.5% of adults have Type-2 Diabetes, according to data from the World Health Organization.

Even though the condition is alarmingly common, many people have not been diagnosed, and there are fears the numbers may be higher.

Diabetes Ambassador and prominent Al Qasimia University alumna, Jameela Dawood, underscored the significance of raising public awareness in order to combat it.

“Diabetes is a dangerous condiiton with high treatment costs. Because of this, the university and the Supreme Council launched this initiative to inform the public about its prevention, particularly for those who may not the resources to effectively manage it,” she said.

As a proactive approach to combating this rising health concern, Jameela has been interacting with women in prayer and market centers, educating them about diabetes and the need to live a healthy lifestyle.

The Diabetes Ambassadors programme continues to expand its reach, motivating a growing number of young individuals, particularly students from Al Qasimia University, to actively participate in diabetes prevention efforts. Their contributions aim to foster a healthier and more prosperous society.

Jameela Dawood expressed her appreciation for the invaluable opportunity provided by Al Qasimia University to participate in the ‘Diabetes Ambassadors’ programme.

The knowledge and expertise gained have equipped her to play a pivotal role in raising awareness about diabetes in her community, stressing the significance of preventive measures.

The collaboration between the Friends of Diabetes Society and Al Qasimia University is a testimony to their shared commitment to supporting initiatives that enable youth to serve their communities and spread health awareness in their homelands.

GNA

