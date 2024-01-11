Boxing prospects to showcase skills at Youth and Elite Boxing Championship

Accra, Jan. 11, GNA – Young and elite boxers from all over the country will gather at the Modak Hotel Junction in Korle-Wonko to showcase their boxing prowess on Saturday, January 27, 2023.

The second day of the championship at the Bukom Football Park on Sunday, January 28, 2023, would see these boxers receive their crowning moments after their successful display.

Organised by the SM Boxing Foundation in collaboration with the Ghana Boxing Federation, the championship, which is the first of its kind, would annex some talents to the national boxing team, the Black Bombers.

With the possibility of joining the Black Bombers available, patrons are expected to be treated with natural boxing prowess from the hundreds of boxers expected at the two-day championships.

The championship is being supported by Medivents Consult, Goldstar Air, Madar, Fuel Track Limited, and sponsored by Base Pharmacy Co. Ltd.

GNA

