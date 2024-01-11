Kofi Mante serenades fans with “Bad Boy” featuring Bisa K’dei

Accra, Dec. 11, GNA – Fast-rising Highlife star Kofi Mante has finally dropped his long-awaited single with the legendary Highlife singer Bisa Kdei.

Excerpts of the song, which surfaced last week, got social media users excited about the collaboration, and Kofi Mante didn’t hesitate to drop the full audio of the song.

The song, produced by renowned sound engineer Apya, blends Highlife with modern Afrobeats to create a unique sound that music lovers will enjoy.

The lyrics of the song are very motivational, as they unravel the hustle on the street while encouraging people to remain resilient in difficult times.

On this project, the Mugen Vision label artist Kofi Mante projects another versatility that really suits his style of music and craft.

GNA

