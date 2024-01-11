Freezy Macbones pulls out boxing Olympic qualifiers

By Simon Asare

Accra, Jan. 11, GNA – Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyamfi, popularly known as Freezy Macbones, says he will no longer participate in upcoming boxing Olympic qualifiers.

Freezy Macbones could have taken another chance at securing a spot at this year’s Olympic Games at the World Tournament Qualification in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3, 2024.

But the sensational boxer, who couldn’t secure a spot at the African Olympic Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, has decided to pull out completely and concentrate on his professional career.

A statement released by the boxer said: “I would like to express my gratitude to all members of the Ghana National Boxing Team for giving me the opportunity to represent my country.

“However, I will no longer be competing in the qualifiers for the Olympic Games in 2024. I have decided to spend the rest of my career developing as a professional boxer and focusing on promoting great events with Macbones Promotions.

“Thank You all for the support. Future fight announcements coming soon.”

Freezy Macbones, after losing to Seydou Konate last September, bounced back with a win against Nigerian boxer Oladimeji Salami in a middleweight contest at the Bukom Boxing Arena few weeks ago.

GNA

