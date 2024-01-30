Bernard Aggrey nominated among 100 Most Inspiring Change Makers in Ghana

By P.K. Yankey

Takoradi, Jan. 30, GNA – Mr Bernard Ekow Aggrey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bernard Ekow Aggrey Initiatives, has been nominated among 100 Most Inspiring Change Makers in Ghana by the Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG) for 2023.

The HAG awards aim at celebrating the remarkable achievements of individuals whose work inspire the next generation of change makers in Ghana.

Mr Aggrey, a co-founder at Project 1,000, a six-week intensive world class business and data skills training programme, was nominated for his massive interventions in humanitarian aid and social services in Ghana.

Notable among the nominees are Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police; Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North-Tongu; and Nana Ama McBrown, Actress and TV host.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, Mr Aggrey said his street evangelism, valuable donations, and motivating people through inspirational speeches on social media platforms earned him the nomination.

HAG has been actively involved in reshaping the narrative around change makers through award ceremonies, educational initiatives, summits, and ranking publications.

