Bawku Naba attends Fao festival amidst heavy security escort 

Chiana (U/E), Jan. 09, GNA – The Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional Area, Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, has graced the Fao festival of the Chiana Traditional Area in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region.

The Paramount Chief, who was accompanied by Divisional Chiefs and Queen Mothers within the Kusaug Area, was escorted amidst heavily armed officers from both the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service.

The Fao festival is annually celebrated by the Chiefs and people of Chiana, to thank God and their ancestors for successful farming season.

This year’s festival was on the theme: “Creating awareness on climate change and environmental protection in the savannah zone: The role of cultural festival and community-based practices.”

Naba Azoka II, the Chairperson for the occasion in an address read on his behalf, thanked the Chiana Pio, Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III, the Paramount Chief of the Chiana Traditional Area for the invitation to Chair the festival.

He said climate change was an issue of global concern, and that the United Nations and all well-meaning international organizations worked to ensure that climate change was addressed.

The Zugraan in his contribution to the fight against climate change, said he equally identified with this key role to protect the environment.

“In line with my commitment to protect the environment, I have appointed a Chief in charge of Environmental Protection and Land Degradation,” Naba Azoka II, said, before his departure back to Bawku with his entourage, midway the festival celebration, owing to curfew hours in Bawku.

Pe Ayagitam III, in his address, noted that climate change and environmental degradation continued to devastate sources of livelihood of his people as experienced in many aspects of their lives.

“Rainfall patterns have become unpredictable, our soils are less fertile and unsupportive of our crops, lands that were hitherto productive, have become less relevant in promoting farming which we depend heavily on as our source of income as a farming community.

“Bush fires, frequent storms, droughts and floods have become more rampant and destroying our sources of income and forests,” the Chiana Pio, who is the President of the Region’s House of Chiefs, said.

He called on all stakeholders, including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Forestry Commission, the Ghana National Fire Service, and traditional authorities to collaborate to fight the menace of climate change crisis and environmental degradation.

The Chiana Pio used the occasion to reiterate the several appeals for peace in Bawku and said “It is sad that we see innocent lives lost on daily basis. The people have made their choice, there is no turning back. We have a Bawku Naba.

“We cannot have a second have Bawku Naba. The Regional House of Chiefs, with me as President, endorse the fact that we have a Bawku Naba, and therefore, we plead with all to lay down their arms for peace,” he said.

The President of the House extended the call for peace in the Bolgatanga Traditional Area and said the House would soon meet with the Nayiri, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga II, Paramount Chief of the Mamprugu Traditional Area to ensure peace prevailed in Bawku.

Notable among Paramount Chiefs who graced the festival included the Navro-Pio, Pe Denis Aneakwoa Balinia Adda Asagpaare II, Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional Area, Pe Joseph Banapeh Afagachie, Paramount Chief of Nakong, Naba Anthony Anonsona Abisa Atasige, Paramount Chief of Mirigu Traditional Area, among others.

