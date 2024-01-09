Christians urged to aspire for holy living

By Gladys Abakah,

Sekondi (W/R), Jan. 09, GNA- The Reverend Paul Kenneth Abbew, the Head Pastor of the Assemblies of God-Glory and Power Centre at Kweikuma, in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis has called on Christians to aspire for a holy living in the new year.

He gave the advice during a communion service on the theme, “Believers, Resolution for a New Beginning,” quoting from Isaiah 55:6-7, Genesis 1:1 and Psalms 24:1-10.

He said, it was a rule of engagement for any Christian to have resolutions as far as Christ was concerned… just as individuals, couples and organizations prepared and planned towards a target to guide their mode of conduct for success every year.

Reverend Abbew urged believers to seek God first in the year, adding that in the beginning of the scriptures, it was God who made possible the existence of all creation.

“You cannot make God an option, he is the beginning and foundation for the success of all things, therefore the need to seek God first in all that you do as believers,” he stated.

He advised believers to call on God while He was still near, that He may be found, as God was never absent when called upon.

He said in planning the new year resolution for a new beginning, Christians ought to aspire for holiness in every aspect of their lives.

Rev. Abbew stressed on the need for Christians to maintain a life of righteousness.

“Aspiring to be a holy man calls for an unquestionable righteous living to attract God’s blessings,” he said.

He indicated that, how Christians relied on God was what determined the blessings that would be received and ncouragedaged the youth to desist from immoral acts that would lead to unrighteousness as they were precious and priceless to God.

The congregation begun the year by observing the last supper (Communion Service) as stated in the Bible to be done by Christians in remembrance of God.

