Agona Bobikuma (Lower) Chiefs rally support for Yawson Otoo

By James Esuon

Bobikuma (C/R), Jan. 25, GNA – The Agona Bobikuma Lower Traditional Council has called on the delegates in the forthcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary to be circumspect in the selection of candidates to help bring development in their areas.

They urged the delegates not to allow money to influence their choice of candidate, but rather vote for an aspirant who would impact socio-economic wellbeing of the people.

Nana Kofi Yeboah VIII, Chief of Agona Bobikuma (Lower) made the call when Mr Yawson Otoo, one of the Agona West NPP aspiring parliamentary candidate called on the chiefs to seek their blessings at Bobikuma in the Central region.

Nana Yeboah said delegates should consider first the future of their children and not what they stood to benefit at the end of the day.

“Although chiefs are banned from taking active part in politics due to the 1992 constitution, but when it comes to infrastructural projects and human development, we have the right to talk about it,” he stated.

Nana Yeboah recounted 100 bags of cement and roofing sheets Mr Yawson Otoo donated to the chiefs and the people of the town towards the construction of the community centre way back in 2017 when he had not even decided to contest parliamentary primaries.

He said since then the aspiring candidate’s relations with them had been cordial and continued to donate to support other development projects at Bobikuma Lower.

Nana Yeboah appealed to the delegates to choose Mr Yawson Otoo as parliamentary candidate because he had the capacity to provide the Agona West with a facelift if elected as Member of Parliament.

He urged Mr Yawson Otoo and his campaign team to embark on campaigns devoid of insults and acrimony to win the sympathy of the delegates to achieve victory in the primaries.

Mr Yawson Otoo on his part expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people for their support and assured them of clean campaign that would raise the image of the NPP to break the eight in the general election.

Mr Yawson Otoo is contesting the primary with Mr Chirs Arthur, Mr Ben Yamoah and Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, the incumbent Member of Parliament in the coming January 27, 2024 primaries.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

