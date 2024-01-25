Court injuncts Asante Mampong NPP parliamentary primaries

By Frances Dorothy Ward

Kumasi (Ash), Jan. 25, GNA – A High court in Asante Mampong, has placed an interim injunction on the conduct of the Asante Mampong New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 27, this year.

This followed an application filed by some aggrieved members of the party at the court against the involvement of the electoral area coordinators and the constituency executives in the voting and elections of the parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

The aggrieved members, led by one Mr Kofi Sarpong, are against the selection of the current delegates on the constituency electoral roll and have for some time now been battling the matter in court for it to be changed.

They went to the court to seek an injunction to prevent the area coordinators and the constituency executives from taking part in the presidential primaries, but they were unsuccessful because they failed to serve the parties involved on time.

Alhaji Malik Agyei, Asante Mampong Constituency Secretary of the NPP, confirmed the suspension of the primaries to journalists after the party received the injunction order from the court.

“We received a letter yesterday and the understanding is that some 25 people took the party to court on February 25, 2020, and the reason was that, polling station elections that were conducted were unclean because they say people were denied forms, others forms were thorn, and others were made to contest for positions that they did not intend to contest, and it was dismissed.

“Little did we know they had gone again to place an injunction on our primaries.

He said he received the order of the interlocutory injunction from the High court and as the party has been duly served it has rescheduled the primaries to February 14, 2024, as we await the court’s further orders, he told journalists.

GNA

