NDC parliamentary candidate donates mechanized borehole to Saviour Church

By P.K. Yankey

Ntankorful (W/R), Jan. 25, GNA – Professor Grace Ayensu-Danquah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado-Ketan in the Western Region, has constructed a mechanized borehole for members of the Saviour Church at Ntankorful in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The borehole, constructed at a cost of about GHC20,000, is to provide water to the members and other households around the church.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the donation, Prof Ayensu-Danquah said the leadership of the Saviour Church made a request to her office for a borehole to serve the church and other residents of the community.

“They asked for an ordinary well, but we have given them a mechanized borehole, which will solve their perennial water problems,” she said.

She said potable water was a basic social need to human survival and asked the people to take good care of the facility.

The Essikado-Ketan NDC Parliamentary Candidate commended the community for voting massively for her in the December 2020 general election and implored them to do same in this year’s elections to represent them in Parliament.

That would afford her the opportunity to utilize her share of the MP’s Common Fund to better their living conditions, she said.

Prof Ayensu-Danquah urged the constituents to vote for former President John Dramani Mahama as President to enable him to implement strong policies to salvage the current economic challenges.

Mr Alex Osei Bonsu, the Head Pastor of the Church, expressed gratitude to the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the kind gesture, and said the borehole would help solve the water challenge in the area.

He prayed to God to grant her the opportunity to become the MP for Essikado-Ketan to bring more development projects to improve living conditions there.

