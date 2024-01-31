Adenta NPP Parliamentary candidate interacts with Federation of the Disabled

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA- Madam Akosua Manu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Adentan Constituency, has called on Ghanaians to vote massively for the party in the Election 2024 to enable it to continue with the good works.

She said the major interventions introduced by the NPP-led government, with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the helm of affairs, attested to the fact that the party had a vision for Ghanaians.

Madam Manu made the call at a meeting with the Adenta Branch of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled (GFD) in Accra.

The meeting was to afford the parliamentary candidate the opportunity to interact with the Federation, identify some of its challenges and see how best she could help solve them.

She said Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s Presidential candidate, was undoubtedly the brightest young politician that could be found in Ghana’s politics.

His success story as a former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana should not be overlooked as it propelled him to who he had become.

Madam Manu said the Vice President did not only digitalise the economy but had also created an enabling environment for businesses to grow as head of the Economic Management Team.

She, therefore, asked the electorate to vote for her and Dr Bawumia to enhance the party’s chances of breaking the eight-year political cycle in the country and to elect the first female Parliamentarian for the Adentan Constituency.

Mr Lawrence Abban, the Chairman of the Ghana Society for the Physically Disabled, commended the candidate for interacting with the Federation and pledged its support for her candidature.

GNA

